Xbox Game Pass is a good name for a subscription games service. Xbox Game Pass for PC is not, so Microsoft got together with rappers Lil Dicky and GaTa last night during The Game Awards to announce the PC version’s new name, the much more sensible PC Game Pass. The ad spot also revealed four new games coming to the service, including Sniper Elite 5 and Pigeon Simulator.

Teased by the official Twitter account earlier this week, the Game Pass PC— sorry, PC Game Pass lineup is growing by four new titles: Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek to Yomi, and an unannounced new game from Hugecalf Studios. These new additions will join previously announced games including Total War: Warhammer III, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl in the PC Game Pass service.

The Game Pass service continues to grow by leaps and bounds, with new games announced or added seemingly every other day. Game Pass subscribers also just got the Halo Infinite single-player campaign, Final Fantasy XIII-2, the delightful little city-builder Townscaper, and Stardew Valley. Just two days ago Xbox Series X subscribers were surprised by the addition of a current-gen-exclusive version of Serious Sam 4. Every first-party game released by Microsoft, including stuff from Bethesda Softworks, is fated to join the subscription service.

All of these additions and surprises fuel the massive momentum of Microsoft’s game subscription juggernaut. Recent reports indicate that Sony is currently developing its own version of Game Pass with three different tiers of subscription offerings, and incorporating its streaming game service, PlayStation Now. The Xbox Game Pass library is currently over 400 games strong, with a reliable streaming service and some of the biggest studios in the world making games for its platform. It’s doubtful anything Sony does will be able to catch up at this point. But hey, it’ll be fun to see it try.