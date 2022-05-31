In April, Microsoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Origins would come to the Xbox Game Pass library, but didn’t say when. Today, in a blog post, Microsoft said that Ubisoft’s open-world action RPG will officially be available early next month, alongside a number of other games. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks.



June 1

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console, PC)

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console, PC)

Chorus (Cloud, Console, PC)

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, PC)

And the following games will be unavailable as of June 15:

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

Greedfall (Cloud, Console, PC)

Limbo (Cloud, Console, PC)

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, PC)

Assassin’s Creed Origins, arguably the best game in Ubisoft’s long-running historical fiction murder series—and the first to break an annual-release cadence that started in 2009—totally reimagined what an Assassin’s Creed game could be. For years, every new entry explored tumultuous periods from history, each era a bit closer to the modern age. Origins then dialed it way back, zipping to the Ptolemaic period in ancient Egypt—the earliest an Assassin’s Creed game had been set at that point.

Origins also upended long-standing gameplay, trading stealth and parkour for action combat, loot-hunting, skill trees, and other micro-managerial mechanics in service of watching numbers go up. Yes, there’s a case to be made that modern Assassin’s Creed games are too big, and while the two most recent entries—Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla—are indeed 90-hour escapades, Origins came out during the Era of Manageably Sized Games. You can knock out the main story alongside a bunch of side-quests in 50-odd hours, making it the ideal backlog-sized game.

