Xbox Free-To-Play Games Are Finally Free To Play

Starting today, all Xbox players can play more than 50 free-to-play games without an Xbox Live Gold membership, Microsoft announced in a blog post. The update comes on the heels of a ballyhooed reversal of longstanding Xbox policy.
In January, Microsoft announced a steep price increase to Xbox Live, essentially doubling the cost of the service needed to play Xbox games online. Fans reacted negatively—and swiftly. Less than 24 hours later, Microsoft reversed course. Xbox Live Gold memberships would remain at the price they were listed at prior to the first announcement: $10 for a month, $25 for three months, or $60 for a year.
What’s more, Microsoft said that players would no longer need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play free-to-play online games like Fortnite, Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and Rocket League, upending a years-long policy. At the time, Microsoft said the change would take some time to implement and just last month started rolling the feature out for members of the Xbox Insider program at the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead tiers.
Now, it’s available to all players. Here’s the full list of playable games, which only includes three games that start with “War.”
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
DISCUSSION
Took them long enough. Jeez.
Gave my nephew my old Xbox One so he could play Roblox. Kid’s 14 and banked something like $2 million worth of Robux through some asset marketplace portal he started just playing through the iPad version, so I gave him the Xbox to encourage him to get into streaming.
On the flipside, he’s 14 and was too lazy/cheap to set up an XBL account to play Roblox on Xbox One. Now I’m excited to see what his next excuse is going to be.