Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Xbox Controller Is Made From Recycled Old Junk

That includes Xbox controllers, water jugs, compact discs, all kinds of stuff

By
Luke Plunkett
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The new, recycled plastic Xbox controller
Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft today announced a new and very cool Xbox controller: the “Remix Special Edition”, which is (partly, at least) made up of recycled plastic.

Watch
Thank You, PS Plus, For Making My Backlog Even Bigger
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hollow Knight: Silksong’s New Gameplay Trailer Is Living Rent-Free In Our Brains
June 14, 2022
Dead By Daylight Devs’ New Game Is Fortnite Meets Doom
August 5, 2022

Being released to coincide with Earth Day celebrations, this controller is made of post-consumer recycled resins with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts”, which is a marketing person’s way of saying “we took loads of old plastic, ground it into tiny particles, made new plastic out of it then used it to help make this controller”.

Advertisement

That old plastic has been sourced from “leftover Xbox One generation controller parts”, while “reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs” have also been dumped into the mix.

There’s an ecological benefit to this, of course, but also a visual one: these kind of “grind” products—which are increasingly common all over place, even in clothingalways feature one-of-a-kind designs, since the mix of colours and particles is different for each controller.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I don’t know if I’m the biggest fan of the colour scheme here; I get the environmental angle, but it also reminds me of a baby’s cutlery set from IKEA (though the wood grain pattern down the grips is, like wood grain in any video game console or controller, always welcome).

This particular controller also ships with Microsoft’s Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, so that you don’t need to use disposable batteries, though the company’s environmental concerns in this particular case ring a little hollow when most other standard Xbox controllers still ship with AAs.

Advertisement

It should also be noted that only a portion of the controller is made from recycled plastic (33% to be exact, Microsoft tells Kotaku), not the whole thing; though nearly all recycled plastic products do this, and the figure is often much lower (in Adidas’ case, for example, it has sometimes been...0%)

The “Remix Special Edition” will retail for USD$85, and will be out on April 18.