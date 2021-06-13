Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021: The Biggest Announcements, In Three Minutes

Today saw one of E3 2021’s bigger press events take place in the form of a combined showcase for Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Game Studios. You can check out this 3-minute video for just the highlights from the over 80-minute-long event.



Bethesda’s massive new RPG, Starfield

The showcase brought one of its biggest guns to bear right at the start by debuting the first-ever gameplay footage of Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG Starfield. In development for a number of years before its initial tease in 2018, this single-player adventure promises a massive scope. Bethesda, of course, was recently acquired by Microsoft, so many of its future games will be console-exclusive to Xbox. Starfield looks to be one of them, though it will also come to Windows 10.

Advertisement

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the real deal

Another highly anticipated game debuted its first-ever gameplay footage in the form of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Yes, GSC Game World is finally set to deliver a sequel to the cult-classic trilogy it started with 2007’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. This first footage is pretty impressive, looking unmistakably S.T.A.L.K.E.R. even while showing off its fancy new ray-traced graphics. And true to series form, it looks creepy af.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite lives, and is lookin’ good

You may have also heard that yes, flagship Xbox Series X shooter Halo Infinite finally ended its long absence from the public eye. 343 Studios’ sci-fi sequel showed off both multiplayer and single-player narrative content, including a touching moment between Master Chief and his possibly corrupted AI companion Cortana. The grapple hook looks super fun in multiplayer, too. Both single- and multiplayer are slated for Holiday 2021.

Tons of other gems, too

The presser showed off a lot of new surprises and smaller treats, too, including Arkane Austin’s four-player co-op vampire shooter Redfall, hot footage from the just-announced Battlefield 2042, the absolutely incredible-looking Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (a spiritual successor to beloved JRPG Suikoden), expansions for Sea of Thieves and Fallout 76, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

Oh, and Xbox Game Pass is kickin’ ass

Between the two companies they showed off 30 games in total, and Xbox Game Pass members will be pleased to hear that a full-on 27 of those are headed right to Game Pass upon release. (Shots fired, PS Now.) Anyway, check out the vid for footage from all of the above and more!

Advertisement

Read more: Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Event: All The Biggest Announcements



