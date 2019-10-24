WWE 2K20 Is Glitch Hell

Today on Highlight Reel we have (you guessed it) WWE 2K20 glitches, Tekken 7 painful moments, Mordhau Gear Solid 4, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game - ScatmanDowns
- The Division 2 - No more neckhair problem I guess - Kringle_Collection
- Tekken 7 - hate this f**ing game - CRYSTALPRlSON
- Rainbow Six Siege - You Shall Not Pass - (direct file) aQuilius
- For Honor - boys it can ledge - KrumbSum
- Mordhau - The guy who stole the catapult and killed the Commander POV - Resssem
- Battlefield V - Ghosts of War - Samuraixsky
- Red Dead Online - Cripps no! - Derrfallica
Red Dead Online - Got into a gunfight straight out of a movie - InfernalH
- WWE 2K20 - the hair! WTF - 2kev
- WWE 2K20 - tornado kick - MGuerreroDE
- WWE 2K20 - okay this is just getting ridiculous now.....please make this video trend and open their damn eyes.#FixWWE2K20 - OfficialStevoG
WWE 2K20 - Buddy Murphy trying to dethrone HBK for best oversell - Vanpaa
- WWE 2K20 - MrMacho419 (a plug for his band)
- WWE 2K20- nL Live - WWE 2K20 Midnight Release Stream! - Newlegacyinc (Part 2)
- WWE 2K20- This is a Horror Movie - Newlegacyinc
- WWE 2K20 - johnnygaming9
- WWE 2K20 - I have no words - CallidumGaming - @CallidumGaming
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!