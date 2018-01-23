GIF

UBOOT is an upcoming board game from Phalanx. It’s played in real-time with 1-4 people joining up co-operatively to manage everything about a German U-Boat, from the crew to the tactics. It’s also got an app, and a giant cardboard model of a submarine.



Goodness me.



Players have to team up to do everything. Stuff like moving the crew around and doing repairs are handled in the model, but the app is there to represent the big blue sea around you, generating opponents and conditions in real-time.

The game’s due out at the end of the year, and I’m a little intimidated just looking at it.