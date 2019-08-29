If you watch people play games on Twitch, or you read about them on websites, or you just awoke from a thousand-year slumber and the first thing anybody explained to you was the concept of “video games,” you’re probably aware that everybody’s going bonkers for WoW Classic right now. This has resulted in hours-long queue times on high-population servers. Players are, understandably, tired of dealing with them. Less understandably, some players are skirting the rules to get around the wait times.



WoW Classic players have been reporting sightings of people using so-called “auto clicker” programs to automate click and key-press routines so that the game doesn’t log them out when they’re away from their keyboard. That way, they don’t have to leap back into the queue after, say, reassuring their families that they’re alive or ensuring that they stay that way by sleeping. Generally, these players’ characters move in simple, repeating patterns so as to throw off WoW’s detection software. The usage of these sorts of programs to automate multiple actions at once is technically against the rules in both regular WoW and WoW Classic, but these auto clicker programs remain easy to install and use.

The broader community does not like these players because they indirectly contribute to queue times by occupying space on servers. It is, however, impossible to gauge how much these players contribute to those wait times, and they’re likely a minority in the face of the sheer number of regular people who just want to get through the queue and play the ancient MMO the old-fashioned way. Also, it should be noted that Blizzard “substantially” increased the number of players capable of occupying the same server yesterday, which has minimized the queue issue on many servers. Popular ones, however, still have lengthy queues.

Some players have also attempted to use WoW’s built-in auto-run feature to avoid getting the unceremonious boot, which means they end up adventure-sprinting face-first into the same rock or wall for minutes at a time. Unfortunately for them, WoW still counts this as being AFK, so these players mostly just look really funny.

Lastly, special credit goes to longtime mega-guild Method, whose members have realized that cold, mechanical automation is no substitute for determined, red-blooded workers. I’m referring to the fact that, as part of their big “Race To World First” event in Las Vegas, the guild has a guy who runs around and periodically presses the spacebar on AFK players’ keyboards so they don’t get disconnected. This is effective and probably not against the rules. So if you really, really want to stay logged into WoW Classic, there’s your solution: find a guy.