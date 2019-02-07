Earlier this week, top World of Warcraft guild Method defeated the Mythic difficulty version of the game’s newest raid boss, Jaina Proudmoore, who became available to fight on January 29. Yes, the Jaina Proudmoore, an Alliance leader you’re probably familiar with even if you haven’t touched Warcraft since it became an MMO. It took Method 347 tries. And then they did it again.



As typically happens with new raids, Method raced against a plethora of other top guilds to be the first to solve, slay, and loot the gilded socks off the new boss. First, they had to take down the Battle for Dazar’alor raid’s other bosses. Guilds “Big Dumb Guild” and “Wildcard” saw early success with the Champion of the Light and his much less grandiosely-named counterpart Grong, respectively, but Method’s longtime rival guild, Limit, proceeded to world-first the next five bosses, putting them in prime position to win the fantasy character murder race.



All of this happened within about 24 hours of the Mythic version of the raid going live. Then the guilds slammed face-first into Jaina. Jaina’s multiphase fight challenges players with ice spells that stop them dead in their tracks unless they’re near a certain amount of other players when those attacks hit. Jaina also casts other ice-based debuffs that can trip players up and leave them susceptible to additional damage from subsequent attacks.

Interestingly, to partially counteract this, Method ended up switching their characters’ races—which costs $25 per character—to trolls in order to get a racial ability that reduces the duration of movement-impairing effects by 20 percent.



Here’s the moment Method finally won on February 5:

Even so, Method spent months preparing for the raid and is now, according to database site Wowhead, 40 to 100 million gold in debt, having cleared out three auction houses for crafting materials. That didn’t stop them from downing Jaina a second time yesterday, three hours before Limit managed to become the second guild to defeat her.



You might be wondering why these top guilds—especially Limit, who spent money to switch over to the Alliance faction in order to exploit factional imbalances in preparation for this raid—are fighting Jaina Proudmoore, longtime Alliance hero of all things good and frosty. After all, she spent most of her early years, starting with Warcraft III, trying to compromise with the Horde and then-Warchief Thrall, figuring they had bigger problems on their hands (and/or claws, hooves, etc.) in the form of the demonic Legion battering down their entire dimension’s front door.

Jaina’s relationship with the Horde soured over the years, shattering entirely when Garrosh Hellscream assumed power and—among other heinous acts—bombed Jaina’s home isle of Theramore into oblivion. Since then, she’s oscillated between skepticism and outright hostility toward the Horde, and the recent atrocities committed by Horde mega-heel Sylvanas Windrunner haven’t exactly helped. The Battle for Dazar’alor raid, then, sees Horde players facing off with Jaina after an Alliance assault on the troll city of Dazar’alor. Alliance players are transformed into Horde characters for the purposes of making the whole thing make sense.



Even upon defeat, however, Jaina did not die. She only waded into battle to slow the Horde’s pursuit, and after winning 346 times and losing once—you know, like you do when you’re a lore hero confined to the eternal state of living death that is being a raid boss—she teleported away so she could live to fight another day.