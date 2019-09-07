World Of Warcraft Classic is currently down for some players. The issues have been happening since around 11 AM EST in the United States. Blizzard has confirmed that the game is currently facing DDoS attacks and is working to fix the issues and get the game back up and running.



Some WOW fans believe they have found the group behind the attacks. Earlier today a Twitter account named UkDrillas claimed credit for the DDoS attack, giving a 30-minute warning before many players began running into connection errors.

It has not been confirmed by Blizzard if this user or group is actually responsible. As of 5:34 EST pm the account was promising more attacks and outages.

On the Blizzard forums, players are upset over the outages and sharing errors they are running into. No word from Blizzard about when servers will be back in working order.