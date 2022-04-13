Wordle has brought us a lot of wonderfle things, not least a surge of freely available, one-a-day puzzles to enjoy, without the faff of having to install apps or register accounts. Played in a browser, whether on your phone or laptop, Wordle and the many, many games it’s inspired have become a part of people’s daily routines. We’ve compiled a collection of the best of the rest, the Wordle clones and spin-offs that will improve your commute and coffee break.
Within the list are all manner of different approaches to reinventing the theme. There are those that simply have you solve two, four, eight, 16 or 32 Wordles at once, and those that extend the idea to attempting to guess a country on the planet. Nerdle adds math, while Fibble adds lies, and yet more have you chaining word puzzles together.