Wondering what’s up with Bravely Default II? The official Japanese Twitter announced that it won’t be long before Square Enix is able to share info about the game. Perhaps, a release date?
Wondering what’s up with Bravely Default II? The official Japanese Twitter announced that it won’t be long before Square Enix is able to share info about the game. Perhaps, a release date?
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION