Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Death Threats To Anime Retailer

Screenshot : Animate

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Animate is a large retailer of anime, manga, and video games with well over a hundred stores in Japan. A woman has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening emails, including one in which “kill” (殺す or korosu) was apparently written 3,852 times.



Over a several week span in August, she allegedly sent threatening emails that read things like, “Instead of Kyoto Animation, it would’ve been better if you all had been massacred” and “Get ready to die at any moment .”

Advertisement

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the 34- year- old woman reportedly canceled purchases in Animate’s online shop, and in September 2018, she was suspended from the site.

This is just one of several cases this year in which threatens mentioned the Kyoto Animation tragedy.