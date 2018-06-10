Today during Bethesda’s E3 press conference, Machine Games announced a new Wolfenstein game.



The next Wolfenstein is called Youngblood. It’s set in the 1980s in Paris and stars series hero BJ Blazkowicz and love interest Anya’s twin daughters (!!!). It’s “a co-op experience” that you can also play solo.

In the trailer, BJ monologues about the hardships his daughters will encounter as Nazi troops march through Paris. “They’re gonna send everything they have at you,” he says. “To survive, you’re gonna have to embrace the suffering.”

The trailer ends with one of the Blazkowicz kids saying, “It’s do or die, sis. Just like pop taught us.” Both are wearing super suits ala the one from Wolf 2.

Shit is gonna get wacky. Wackier. Somehow. It’ll be out next year.