Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe

With The NBA Season Suspended, Taiwanese Sports Channel Broadcasts The Anime Slam Dunk

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animeslam dunktaiwannbakotakueast
7
Save
Illustration for article titled With The NBA Season Suspended, Taiwanese Sports Channel Broadcasts The Anime iSlam Dunk/i
Image: Toei Animation (愛爾達體育家族)

Last week, the NBA decided to suspend the season after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That means that fans will have to wait until the season resumes to watch the season. One sports network in Taiwan came up with an excellent way to satisfy viewers hungry for basketball: the anime Slam Dunk. 

Originally airing 1993 and 1996, Slam Dunk followed the saga of an underdog high school team was based on the manga of the best-selling manga of the same name.

Advertisement

Creator Takehiko Inoue, a diehard basketball fan, was heavily influenced by NBA players of the 1980s and 1990s. His love of the sport shines through in the manga and the anime adaptation.

What an excellent way to satisfy basketball fans and introduce a new generation to Slam Dunk. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Optimus Prime Transformers Figures

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

How To Get Access To Over 700 VR Games, Like Arizona Sunshine and Creed: Rise To Glory, For Free

Sunday Comics: I Ain't Gonna Waste Them