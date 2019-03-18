With Sony skipping E3, maybe it’s news when a company isn’t? Bethesda just announced it’ll be holding its E3 press conference at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on Sunday, June 9. They probably won’t invite us again, but we’ll all be able to watch the event’s livestream. What do you hope they’ll show?
