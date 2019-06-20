Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In 2014, webcomic XKCD introduced readers to the joy of Wikipedia article titles that can be sung to the tune of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song. Now there’s a Twitter bot spitting out fresh examples on a regular basis, turning even the most horrible eight-syllable tragedies into delightful singalongs.

The “Wiki Titles Singable To The TMNT Theme Song” Twitter account is not one to scroll through in one go. The bot account scours Wikipedia for article titles matching the syllable count and stress pattern of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” portion of the classic cartoon theme, runs the title through Glen Chiacchieri’s TMNT logo generator (also inspired by the XKCD comic) and spits out fresh results on the hour.

It’s the sort of account one follows and then forgets, until it spits out a fresh singable tidbit into their feed. Here’s one of the latest.

The bot, created by Twitter user _eel_, has gained more than 26 thousand followers since it started on June 12, so others seem to think it’s nice as well. Sing along with some of my favorites.

Mmm. Brightens the day every time. That’s good Twitter.