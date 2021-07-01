Why Wasn't The 'Switch Pro' Announced At E3? Nintendo Still Won't Say

Image : Nintendo | Kotaku

During Nintendo’s annual shareholder meeting this week, the firm was asked the obvious question: Why wasn’t the ‘Switch Pro’ shown at E3? It’s a question we asked here at Kotaku, and something both fans and investors want to know.



The new version, which Kotaku predicted could be revealed at E3, was supposed to have a larger OLED handheld screen and enough power to output 4K graphics while docked. The console was supposed to go into production this summer for a holiday release.

“It was widely reported that a new version of the Nintendo Switch would be announced this June at E3, but no new model was announced at the Nintendo Direct E3 2021, ” asked an investor. “ What are your thoughts regarding the news of new models such as this?”

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa fielded the question, unfortunately giving a non-answer. “Our company uses Nintendo Direct to inform our customers about individual products at the appropriate time,” he replied, stressing the company’s commitment to Nintendo’s unique ideas of play, and making them possible with hardware and games.

“To achieve that,” he continued, “we are constantly developing hardware, software, dedicated peripherals, etc., but we refrain from making comments on specific products still in development.”

That’s a polite way of Furukawa saying, “No comment.”

In Kotaku’s previous story as to why the “Switch Pro” was missing, our own Ian Walker smartly points out:

Another factor is that Nintendo doesn’t really need the large stage of E3 to launch a new product because it’s done such a great job of creating its own brand of PR event via its semi-regular Nintendo Direct presentations. Nintendo can launch a “Switch Pro” whenever it darn well pleases, totally assured that fans and press will be eager to consume and propagate the news whenever Nintendo’s ready to share it.

At this point, Nintendo does not need E3, but E3 most certainly needs Nintendo. And fans? A new, updated Switch, it seems.