Why Does This SNK Allstar Ad Even Exist

SNK Allstar is a mobile King of Fighters game. And like any good mobile game, it dropped a doozy of an advertisement earlier today.
That’s Terry Bogard slapping Kula Diamond, Mai Shiranui, and Blue Mary’s asses. Kula, for those unaware, is 14 years old.
Unfortunately, the ad ends before the three woman go Death Proof on his ass.
DISCUSSION
My only real exposure to Terry Bougard was the fatal fury anime that they would show on Scifi when i was younger. was he always an asshole in the games or is this some out of character shit done for a joke?