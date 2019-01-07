Who wore it better? Luke PlunkettYesterday 8:37pmFiled to: the last of usFiled to: the last of usthe last of usplaystationnaughty dog241EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWho wore it better? 2013's The Last Of Us (left), or 2018's Some Movie Streaming On Netflix (right)?Thanks @robtrench!Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts