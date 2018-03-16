Gucci.com has people doing a double take, thinking they’re seeing an outfit that appears inspired by Dozle Zabi from Mobile Suit Gundam.



Was it inspired by the iconic anime? Dunno! But surely, you can see the similarity.

The outfit is from the Gucci’s 2017 fall collection.

A Gucci spokesperson told Japanese site RocketNews that there was no record of this being Gundam inspired, but added that it’s possible the company’s designers are somehow influenced by anime.

