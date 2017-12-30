There were so many great games in 2017 with fantastic stories and equally great characters.

Persona 5’s entire ensemble added something to the gripping narrative and I found myself sympathizing with all of their plights. Nier: Automata had an amazing cast of robots who were memorable and fascinating, even if most of them ended up suffering miserably. There were really interesting NPCs in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that I really loved, from the flower guardian, Magda, to Kilton and his monster wares, and of course, our favorite child, Hunnie. Horizon Dawn’s Aloy, Wolfenstein II’s William “B.J.” Blazkowicz, and even The Last Guardian’s huge animal friend, Trico, are just some more great characters. And of course, it’s always a nostalgic reunion to hang with Mario and company in Super Mario Odyssey as well as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

That’s not to mention all the retrogames I revisited this past year. Getting to spend time with Chrono Trigger’s crew over a campfire was one of the most meditative and thoughtful experiences I’ve had. Phantasy Star IV had an amazing series of adventurers that was the perfect end to one of the most underrated series in gaming. It was also hilarious getting to replay Conker’s Bad Fur Day with the character’s ribald and vulgar humor all over again.

The question today, Kotaku readers: Who was your favorite game character of 2017?