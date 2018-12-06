I used mathematics to determine which characters took the longest between their video game debut and their arrival as a playable Smash character. (I included Echo Fighters.) Then I made a video in which I used all the data I collected to make various predictions. For example, I pinpoint a realistic estimate of when Waluigi will arrive in Smash.

If you just want to know which date I came up with for Waluigi, it’s October 23rd, 2038. I promise I’m not making that number up to punk you.

Yes, that would be in Smash 9.

If you want to know all the mechanical reasoning behind this figure, you’re gonna have to click play, relax, and watch my video, in which I count you down through all the characters.

In the intro of the video, I call Smash “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade of Itself.” So I took it upon myself to attempt to affect a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade host’s attitude for the voiceover.

Also, I’d like to shout out my buddy Alex Jaffe for inspiring the idea!

