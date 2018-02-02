Ever wonder what happens to unwanted manga? Here, it gets torn into pieces to make toilet paper.



Manga artist Rensuke Oshikiri recently visited a warehouse publisher Kodansha manages. (Full disclosure: My first two books were published by former subsidiary Kodansha International.)

The warehouse holds returned and defective manga volumes. Workers feed the manga volumes into a shredder, with, as Oshikiri explains, “their fate being recycled into toilet paper.”

Oshikiri added that some of his manga were also included in the recycling bin.

“As you’d expect, there were [other] ones that touched my soul, and I thought that manga creators and people in the publishing business should come one time to see this sight with their own eyes.”

