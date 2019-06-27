Today on Highlight Reel we have Red Dead physics, Mordhau bard defense, Spider-Man scanning and much more!
Watch
the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the
comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original
videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Sea of Thieves - Jesus...These AIM BOT Volcanoes. - Gregburke85
- Halo 5 - one burst three headshots buttery smooth - NfamousShirley
- Dark Souls - This is my stop - silly_weird
- Ace Combat 7 - Trying to be green text Trigger - Hieutuan
- CoD BO4 - that’s a no from me dawg - peppersteakpie
- Battlefield V Here’s a kill I got with the new “hand gun” - Quantum_Falcon
- MLB The Show 19 - Stealing a home run with a bit of the old razzle dazzle - AUserWhoSaysNi
- Far Cry 5 - the voice of progress in hope county - Julián de Sevilla
- My Friend Pedro - through the wall - Ichwan Olii
- Mordhau - hawkeye snipes a fire bomb in midair - Zlovell
- Apex Legends - Mirage ultimate for the squad wipe to win the match. - WiFilip
- Apex Legends - 3 Shots for 3 heads - Slendizxle
- Apex Legends - Calculating grenade trajectory - fernythefern
- Rainbow Six Siege - please have a seat, thank you - MrPokemonRandy
- Rainbow Six Siege - the Montagne pain - LetMeBeFrankWink
- Rainbow Six Siege - Cut off one head, two more take its place. - Sharkchery
- Rainbow Six Siege - When a girl you like hugs you for the first time (OC) - JoePapi
- Red Dead Online - nice hat - DeadGear The Dude
Advertisement
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!