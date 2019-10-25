In Japan, Nintendo Giving Refunds For Tokyo Mirage Sessions After Family Friendly Changes

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

When Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is released in Japan, the game will be based on the modified Western release. Starting today, Nintendo is offering refunds for its local customers.



Last week, Nintendo apologized for not initially announcing that Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore was based on the family-friendly Western version, recognizing that it provided customers with “insufficient” information.

Advertisement

In a statement released today, Nintendo once again apologized and provided an online form so its customers in Japan can get a refund. Nintendo also stated that from henceforth, it will hard to ensure that the same mistake doesn’t happen again in the future.

From October 25 to November 15, Nintendo will offer refunds for Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store customers who want to cancel their pre-orders and purchases.