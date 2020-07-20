Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

NBA Players Are Living The 2K Life

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nba 2k
nba 2knba 2k202knbasportskotaku core
Illustration for article titled NBA Players Are Living The 2K Life
Photo: Tiago Splitter

One of the weirdest (and worst!) things about the NBA 2K series is how the whole experience is built around the idea of a “neighbourhood” of stores, most of them heavily branded in-game advertisements. It’s not how the real world looks or works! But then, the NBA in 2020 isn’t living in the real world.

Because most of the league is currently holed up in Disney World, trying to get the 2019-20 season finished, the NBA has been trying to make this bizarre bubble life as comfortable as possible for its superstars. Meaning we’re starting to see stuff like this:

It took about five seconds for fans to realise that looked kinda familiar:

God damn it, now I want to see every player walk in there and come out with some wild 2K mullet/braid/colour action.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

It’s not a true NBA 2K neighborhood until the product placement is unstoppable