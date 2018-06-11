Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In 99% of instances, Twitter is a waking hellscape. But sometimes there is room for joy, even if it comes in the form of video game localisation announcements.



2008's Tales of Vesperia was released worldwide on the Xbox 360. One year later, it was also ported to the PS3, but that version—enhanced with more voice-acting and new characters—was only ever released in Japan.

So in September 2015, Baffan had a request for Bandai Namco:

It’s now June 2018, and look what got announced today:

Which brings this story to its happy conclusion:

Thank you, Baffan.