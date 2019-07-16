Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Not too long after Islanders, there’s another peaceful, cute-as-hell city-builder on the way, only this times things are on a more planetary scale.



This is Before We Leave, “a non-violent city building game set in your own cozy corner of the universe.”

“Rediscover and rebuild civilization”, the game’s official description continues. “Create a multi-planet resource network. Overcome ancient challenges and fend off hungry space whales.”

I’m always down for space whales, but the multi-planet stuff (which you can see at the end of this trailer) looks especially cool. As does the art and world design. Spherical hexes! Very nice.

There’s a closed alpha starting soon on PC.