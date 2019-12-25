Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What's The Worst Gaming Present You've Ever Gotten?

Jason Schreier
Filed to:gifts
8.3K
50
2

Did Santa leave a shiny new Ouya under your tree this morning? Or maybe a Nanica Smitch?

Advertisement

Inspiring! Tell us—if you can manage to somehow navigate the ads and actually get our comments to load—what’s the worst gaming present you’ve ever gotten?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author