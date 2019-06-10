E3 is underway! Starting today, we’ve got briefings from Ubisoft and Square Enix, Nintendo, and a week’s worth of announcements. Here’s your heads up for the things making waves, both big and small, this E3 week in the world of games and beyond. Watch the video above, or find out what’s coming in the post below.

Starting things off on Monday, June 10, is the PC Gaming Show at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. Expect to see more than 30 different presenters showing off games like Borderlands 3, Last Oasis, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, and a sneak peek at Warframe’s new expansion.

Continuing things on Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, Ubisoft shows what they’ve got in store. We’re expecting to see some updates on The Division 2, a closer look at Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and our first glimpse of Watch Dogs Legion. Hopefully we’ll see more on Beyond Good & Evil 2 as well.

At 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, the folks at Kinda Funny will have their showcase, where we may get to see some cool announcements.

Hopefully looking to come correct after last year, Square Enix’s show goes live on Monday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The obvious things to expect here are Final Fantasy VII: Remake and a look at that Avengers game they announced back in 2017. Hopefully we’ll get some more details and even some gameplay.

On Tuesday, Nintendo will have their pre-recorded presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. I’m hoping to see more details about Animal Crossing already. I’m also looking forward to seeing more of Super Mario Maker 2. I poured a ton of time into the first one, and having it on-the-go will be perfect. We’re most definitely seeing the new Fire Emblem, which is out fairly soon. Fire Emblem stans, be patient. We’re almost there.

We’re also likely to see more Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield, even after last week’s Direct. I’d be shocked if we saw Metroid Prime 4, but Nintendo’s been a wildcard in the past.

In addition to covering all of the conferences, we’ll be at E3 checking out all of the latest on the show floor, like the new Call of Duty, Minecraft Earth, the Sega Genesis Mini, Astral Chain, Cyberpunk 2077, and tons more. I’ll personally be checking out two games I’m really excited about: Sayonara Wild Hearts and Telling Lies. Be sure to check in on Kotaku for all of the latest coming out of E3 2019.

Happy E3 week!