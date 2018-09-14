What started out as a typical Weather Channel hurricane report took a turn when the broadcaster submerged himself in nine feet of digital flood water. The hyper-realistic visualization was created with Unreal Engine, which powers video games like Fortnite, Ark: Survival Evolved and Street Fighter V. Yikes, though!
