What’s Japan’s favorite game of the Heisei Period? With a new imperial era around the corner, Famitsu readers voted for their favorite. Here are the top three: Nier: Automata (205 votes), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (209 votes) and in first place, Chrono Trigger (230 votes).
