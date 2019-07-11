Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Have you ever wondered what a ton of manga looks like? You know, as in 2,204.62 pounds. This, apparently.



Twitter user Pekin-san has a collection of Weekly Jump manga spanning thirty years.

Another Twitter user did the math, calculating that each issue weighs about 700 grams and that 49 issues are published each year. Over thirty years, that’s 1,029 kilograms, which is 1.1 tons.

That’s a lot of manga! No, it’s a ton of manga.