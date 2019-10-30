What If World War Two Tanks, But Also Mechs

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Emerson Tung is a concept artist at id Software, home of Doom and Wolfenstein.
We’ve featured Tung’s work before back in 2013, but his recent series of “Tankhead” pieces—which also include aircraft and battleships—are so damn good I thought it was time for another showcase.
You can see more of Tung’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
