What If World War Two Tanks, But Also Mechs

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
Emerson Tung is a concept artist at id Software, home of Doom and Wolfenstein.

We’ve featured Tung’s work before back in 2013, but his recent series of “Tankhead” pieces—which also include aircraft and battleships—are so damn good I thought it was time for another showcase.

You can see more of Tung’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

