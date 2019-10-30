What If World War Two Tanks, But Also Mechs

Emerson Tung is a concept artist at id Software, home of Doom and Wolfenstein.



We’ve featured Tung’s work before back in 2013, but his recent series of “Tankhead” pieces—which also include aircraft and battleships—are so damn good I thought it was time for another showcase.

You can see more of Tung’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

