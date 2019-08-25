Will The Phantom Thieves ever steal all the hearts? Will I ever eat curry again with the best boy, and starving artist, Yusuke? When can I expect it to stop being November in Persona 5? When I pick up the controller and finish the game, you say? Oh. Okay.



You know how, sometimes, you really like a game but for whatever reason you just haven’t finished it yet? And it’s been years since you’re in this predicament? This is me with Persona 5.

When the game released back in spring of 2017 on PlayStation 4, I immediately fired it up. I was enthralled by the characters and the weird stories that seemed all too real. I puzzled over who to date (and eventually decided I didn’t need to form romantic bonds with anyone). I was really enjoying my time with it. When I got to the eleventh calendar month in the game, I stopped playing. I don’t even really know why, and it’s been over two years at this point!



I heard the ending isn’t so good, but that’s not it. I’d like to make that determination for myself. Life just sort of got in the way, I guess. As always, new games arrived and tore my attention away, too. It doesn’t help that Persona 5 is a huge JRPG undertaking and it’s been hard trying to find my footing after so much time apart. I’ve tried to return to it. I don’t remember too much of the details in terms of which persona set up I had or the game mechanics. Or my calendar planning… it’s a mess. I’m sure if I just take a few moments to figure it all out, it’d be fine.

With Persona 5 Royal on its way in 2020 and its addition of a new Phantom Thief, I was thinking about getting the re-release and just starting afresh. Maybe...

Let’s hear from you, Kotaku Readers: What game do you really love, but have never finished? Is there a copy of Final Fantasy Tactics Advance sitting in your backlog, still? Don’t even worry about it! This is a judgment free zone. Let’s chat!