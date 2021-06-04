What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for dressing up in colorful spandex outfits and fighting crime alongside your besties. Failing that, you could probably just play a video game with the same premise.
Yeah, I plan on digging into the Switch-exclusive DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, the game based on DC Comics’ groundbreaking girl-positive superhero cartoon and toy line. The cartoon, which launches its second season this Sunday, is basically My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic with iconic DC heroes instead of horses with butt stamps. It’s good stuff.
The new game, launching today, places players in the booties of Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl, as well as villains like Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Star Sapphire. These characters beat-up baddies, explore Metropolis, and use in-game currency to restore run-down portions of the city. Noble endeavors indeed.
So yes, I shall be getting my cape on this weekend. What will you be playing?
DISCUSSION
More Returnal and Spider-Man. I don’t think I’ll really be able to “beat” either of those before my wife and I head to her parents house for a couple of weeks, but I should be able to make some good progress. I’m hitting a wall in the second biome--I got close to the boss on my first real attempt at it, but since then I’ve been going down like a chump. Gotta keep at it. And as for Spider-Man, I hit the first “big twist” that I saw coming from a mile away. Still, having a good time there. I think I’m about halfway through the main story, but I’m enjoying that it’s very much a “checklist” game, where I can kinda mindlessly swing around Manhattan accomplishing little tasks.