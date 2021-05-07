Swords! Sorcery! Excitement! Screenshot : Interplay

The weekend is for watching everyone else talk about Resident Evil Village while I have a damn good time playing a hack-and-slash action RPG from two decades ago.

Y’all can have your giant lady survival horror, this weekend’s all about Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for me, baby. It’s been ages since I last played the Diablo-esque Advanced Dungeons & Dragons game. I am long overdue for some Snowblind Studios action, courtesy of Interplay’s surprise re-release. Maybe after I finish Dark Alliance I’ll dig out my copy of EverQuest spinoff Champions of Norrath, make it a mini-marathon. Or I’ll play an hour of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and then take a nap. Gotta have all my bases covered.

What are you playing this weekend, and is it Resident Evil Village? If so, why?