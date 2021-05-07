The weekend is for watching everyone else talk about Resident Evil Village while I have a damn good time playing a hack-and-slash action RPG from two decades ago.
Y’all can have your giant lady survival horror, this weekend’s all about Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for me, baby. It’s been ages since I last played the Diablo-esque Advanced Dungeons & Dragons game. I am long overdue for some Snowblind Studios action, courtesy of Interplay’s surprise re-release. Maybe after I finish Dark Alliance I’ll dig out my copy of EverQuest spinoff Champions of Norrath, make it a mini-marathon. Or I’ll play an hour of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and then take a nap. Gotta have all my bases covered.
What are you playing this weekend, and is it Resident Evil Village? If so, why?
DISCUSSION
Still clearing my backlog and finally just got around to starting Transistor for the third time, but this time I’m going to stick with it. It’s been a good ride so far and I’m not going to let myself fall off after the first hour again.