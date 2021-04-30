Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
1
Save
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Bethesda

This weekend is about distracting myself with an MMO so I don’t buy the big new shiny PS5 game Returnal.

Advertisement

Don’t get me wrong, Returnal sounds great and looks lovely. But Resident Evil Village is coming out soon on May 7, and once it’s out I’ll be playing that exclusively for a bit. So why waste money on a game I know I won’t be playing for long? Instead, I’m going to play more Elder Scrolls Online and ignore the shiny, new game. I’m going to remain strong. I won’t buy it. I won’t.

I might buy it. I hate myself.

How about you folks? What are you playing this weekend?

   .

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

jase0205
jase0205

My friend and I started re-playing Resident Evil 5, so we will probably finish that.  Trying to do a Veteran and Professional run to clean up what we didn’t finish in the Xbox One re-release.  As much as people knock the action oriented RE games, I love them for their co-op gameplay.   I might give that Second Extinction game a go as well. Game Pass for the win.