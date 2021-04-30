This weekend is about distracting myself with an MMO so I don’t buy the big new shiny PS5 game Returnal.
Don’t get me wrong, Returnal sounds great and looks lovely. But Resident Evil Village is coming out soon on May 7, and once it’s out I’ll be playing that exclusively for a bit. So why waste money on a game I know I won’t be playing for long? Instead, I’m going to play more Elder Scrolls Online and ignore the shiny, new game. I’m going to remain strong. I won’t buy it. I won’t.
I might buy it. I hate myself.
How about you folks? What are you playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
My friend and I started re-playing Resident Evil 5, so we will probably finish that. Trying to do a Veteran and Professional run to clean up what we didn’t finish in the Xbox One re-release. As much as people knock the action oriented RE games, I love them for their co-op gameplay. I might give that Second Extinction game a go as well. Game Pass for the win.