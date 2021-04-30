Image : Bethesda

This weekend is about distracting myself with an MMO so I don’t buy the big new shiny PS5 game Returnal.

Advertisement

Don’t get me wrong, Returnal sounds great and looks lovely. But Resident Evil Village is coming out soon on May 7, and once it’s out I’ll be playing that exclusively for a bit. So why waste money on a game I know I won’t be playing for long? Instead, I’m going to play more Elder Scrolls Online and ignore the shiny, new game. I’m going to remain strong. I won’t buy it. I won’t.

I might buy it. I hate myself.

How about you folks? What are you playing this weekend?

.