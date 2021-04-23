Stand back, I got this. Screenshot : Sega

The weekend is about slowly and joylessly working through our backlog, somehow dripping with sweat and covered with coal dust. Where did all this sweat-enhancing coal dust come from?

Speaking of backlogs, I’ll be spending my weekend free time with the newly released PS5 version (also out for Xbox Series X/S) of Yakuza spinoff Judgment. I started the adventures of former lawyer turned private dick Takayuki Yagami on the PS4 back in 2019 and never made my way back. That’s the good thing about games released close to a console generation transition, all of these second-chance upgrades giving us a good excuse to get back into the fray.

I would be playing the Nier Replicant remaster, but I’ve already finished it. The life of a game reviewer can be so hard sometimes.

How about you folks? What are you playing this weekend?