This weekend is for baseball. You can do other things if you want. Seems like good gardening weather? Maybe take the kids someplace where there are fish? Kids really love fish. Anyway, baseball.
It’s early access day for MLB The Show 21 and I plan to capitalize on the four-day head start by building stadiums, opening card packs that make no sense to me, creating my own up-and-coming baseball superstar, and avoiding online play like the plague because I fear better players. This year marks the first time the series is appearing on a non-PlayStation console, so while I play the PlayStation 5 version I’ve got the Xbox Series X Game Pass version preloading in the background. I’m even working on my sad, balding character for the Road To The Show story mode.
So that’s what I’ll be playing this weekend, but that’s not what the headline of this article asks. What are YOU playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
This weekend is for more Demon’s Souls! Which plays pretty nicely with a PS2 controller, as it turns out. I’m at the stage where I’ve done all the easy levels, farmed a bunch and powered up, so I’ve got the tougher middle areas to choose between and no recourse if stuck but to get good enough.
I’m also playing Binding of Isaac, in which I’ve unlocked the expansion’s new content. So far the “puzzles” to progress in that are infuriatingly unintuitive, I suspect it’s like Dark Souls wherein the community is supposed to figure it out over time. And they wonder why people datamine.