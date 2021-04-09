What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Diablo II, only prettier. Screenshot : Blizzard / Kotaku

The weekend is for playing a 20-year-old action RPG classic with a substantial glow-up. Unless you’re not in the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha test. Then you should probably play something else.

I’ve been fiddling with Diablo II: Resurrected’s alpha since yesterday and shall continue to do so over the weekend. So far I’m quite pleased. The visuals are lovely, without radically changing the artistic direction of the original release. The animation is a bit stiff, but that’s Diablo II. I love the lighting. The dy namic shadows and reflections add so much to the game’s spooky atmosphere. Best of all, there’s a button that lets me swap between the old look and the new instantly, allowing me to more easily appreciate how much has changed.

Gif : Blizzard / Kotaku

It’s the sort of remaster that feels like my memory of playing the old game, while obviously improving on it in so many ways. Who needs Diablo IV?

I do. I need Diablo IV. Forget I said anything.

What are you folks playing this weekend?