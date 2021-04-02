The weekend is for needing to do laundry but probably not doing laundry because laundry sucks. It’s also for playing video games!
I’m excited to check out the new stuff in Hitman 3, which includes the “Greed” expansion and an Easter egg hunt in Berlin. I’ve seen other players say cool things about them, and I’m super intrigued. Hitman 3 has had me mostly going back to Hitman 2, but it’s a good reminder that there’s lots and lots of Hitman I haven’t played yet.
What about you? What are you playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
I got a little further in FF7R. I rode back up to the big sky pizza and faced off against Viking Metal Evil Knievel. As an antagonist, he’s pretty fun, and the whole motorcycle sequence is cool, if a little frustrating at times.
I also am making another attempt at playing through the Dark Souls remaster. I am already further than I made it the first time around and this weekend will be facing off against The Gap, the only retail dragon available in the depths.
Also, Mariners staged a wild comeback last night after being horrible for most of the game. So, I guess they’re...good?