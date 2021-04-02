Screenshot : IO Interactive / Kotaku

The weekend is for needing to do laundry but probably not doing laundry because laundry sucks. It’s also for playing video games!



I’m excited to check out the new stuff in Hitman 3, which includes the “Greed” expansion and an Easter egg hunt in Berlin. I’ve seen other players say cool things about them, and I’m super intrigued. Hitman 3 has had me mostly going back to Hitman 2, but it’s a good reminder that there’s lots and lots of Hitman I haven’t played yet.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?