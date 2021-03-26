What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Let’s drop this pretense about what the weekend is for and get straight to the point. Of course I will be playing the free PlayStation 4 idol rhythm game from Square Enix this weekend. No one needs a post to tell them that. What’s that? It’s called Love Live! School Idol Festival ~after school ACTIVITY~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!!? Why am I even here today?
Sure, I’ll be doing Monster Hunter and maybe poking at Balan Wonderworld to see if that got any better following the demo that everyone except for me laughed at. But mostly I’ll be playing *takes a deep breath* Love Live! School Idol Festival ~after school ACTIVITY~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!!, the free-to-start version of the popular Japanese arcade game. The base version’s got eight songs to unlock and play, and I hear there might be some paid DLC.
Just a little.
So, what are you people playing this weekend? Does your game have a couple hundred dollars worth of downloadable content, or is it for sensible people?
DISCUSSION
Aaanyways, this weekend for me is for playing in three separate Pathfinder campaigns, which pretty much comprise my entire social life atm. (I miss going to the pub, and I don’t even drink!)
I decided to opt for classes/roles I hadn’t tried before; and so I rolled an Oracle (a nerdy Lovecraftian abomination) for a comedic space-opera game, a Wizard (a necromancer from a lost cyberpunk world) for a Numenara-set kingdom-building campaign, and a Fighter (a half-orc rejected gladiator) for an old-school dungeon crawl.
If I find time, I might also do some work on the 5e campaign I’m planning - a Dark Souls fan game, that I intend to run in person once the plague-times have passed. It’s kinda suffered from scope creep though, to the point where it’s nearing the scale of an actual videogame, so I should probably focus on fleshing out the early chapters.