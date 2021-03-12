Quit it. Screenshot : Serenity Forge / Kotaku

The weekend is for being happy. The weekend is also for cyanide. Combine the two, and what do you get? Man, I don’t know.

Advertisement

While I try to figure it out, I’ll be playing Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, a point-and-click adventure about a horrible boy named Coop who is horrible. Seriously, he is just the worst. Look at his school file. Try not to vomit. Or don’t. Let your vomit flag fly.

Screenshot : Serenity Forge / Kotaku

Ugh, what a mess of a human.

Anyway, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse is the latest game based on the long-running webcomic, known for its dark, often surreal humor. I’m only a little ways into the game, in which the hideous Coop tries to make something of his stupid life, but I am having ... fun? Yes, fun. It’s out now for the Switch and the Steam.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

What are you playing this weekend? Does it have characters as useless as Coop? What’s with that guy, anyway?