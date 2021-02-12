What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Someone say grace. Screenshot : Bandai Namco

The weekend is for getting together with the family for a nice meal, preferably without being stuffed and posed around the table by a deranged maniac. It’s also for having some little nightmares, as a treat.

Little Nightmares II came out this week, and I am slowly working my way through its dark and gloomy puzzle platforming goodness. I never played the original game, an unfortunate situation I might have to rectify over the weekend, as the protagonist from that game is a computer-controlled partner in this one. So far I’m getting the same chilling vibes I got from Limbo and Inside, the whole little protagonist in a huge, dark, and deadly world thing. I love it, even if it’s likely to give me actual nightmares.

What dreamy games are you playing this weekend?