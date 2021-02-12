What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for getting together with the family for a nice meal, preferably without being stuffed and posed around the table by a deranged maniac. It’s also for having some little nightmares, as a treat.
Little Nightmares II came out this week, and I am slowly working my way through its dark and gloomy puzzle platforming goodness. I never played the original game, an unfortunate situation I might have to rectify over the weekend, as the protagonist from that game is a computer-controlled partner in this one. So far I’m getting the same chilling vibes I got from Limbo and Inside, the whole little protagonist in a huge, dark, and deadly world thing. I love it, even if it’s likely to give me actual nightmares.
What dreamy games are you playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
I have just started speedrunning Mercenaries 2 for PS2, which is a fascinating title because it was developed simultaneously with the PS3 and 360 versions of the game but is entirely different. It uses the same engine as the first game with some added features to make it similar to the next gen version, but it is buggy as all hell and clearly wasn’t fully tested because there are a bunch of ways to softlock or crash the game.
So I'm probably going to try and get a time under 1 hour and 30 minutes all weekend and play GTA San Andreas when I need a break