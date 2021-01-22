Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey
SPACESHIPS IN SPAAAAAAAAACE!
Screenshot: Rockfish Games

This weekend is for relaxing just a little bit more than we relaxed last weekend. I’m not saying we should just collapse on our couches and let out long, relieved sighs, but perhaps we can breathe a little easier. Maybe play some video games. Perhaps even space video games.

Ever play a space video game? Ever play two space video games? I am trying to work these opening sentences into a clever Everspace 2 pun, but it’s just not coming together for me. No doubt my editor, likely John Walker, will offer to help shape the pun into something workable, but I shall refuse, because I’d rather be shooting and mining in space. Everspace 2, now out in early access on Steam, has all the shooting, mining, and exploration I crave in my space games, without making my head ache like space MMO EVE Online. I love to fly around without having to do math. Or at least doing math of my own choosing, completely unrelated to a player-run economy or complex skill training system. I pull trigger, ship go boom. Hooray!

So, what are YOU playing this weekend? Yes, you, with the corporeal form.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION