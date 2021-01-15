Screenshot : Cornfox & Brothers

The weekend is for processing what happened last week and steeling ourselves for what’s going to happen next week. Video games are the perfect accompaniment to both of these activities.

What is this adorable 16-bit dungeon crawler, you ask? Why it’s the third game in Cornfox & Brothers’ Zelda-inspired Oceanhorn series, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon. Set 200 years after the end of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, it’s a four-player couch co-op roguelike dungeon crawler, with four different character classes and procedurally-generated strongholds to storm. Unfortunately, for many of you, it’s currently an Apple Arcade exclusive. If you have the means, however, I highly recommend checking it out.

So, what are YOU playing this weekend? Is it nice? Should I play it? Tell us, dammit!