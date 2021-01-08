What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for decompressing after an incredibly trying week. Riding a dog and hunting some monsters sounds like it might do the trick.
I am not a Monster Hunter player, but after everything that’s happened this past week, I crave human interaction and the Switch demo for Monster Hunter Rise looks like it’ll do the trick. I watched some streams yesterday and I’m very impressed with the game’s fur rendering technology, as well as all the lovely purple puppies to play with. I’ve also charged up my Vita for the weekend, so I’ll be spending some time in rhythm game heaven with IA/VT Colorful.
How about you folks? What games will be on your screens this weekend?
DISCUSSION
Arma 3 - Because the community I play in is wrapping up a 2-week long event on their Zeus server, so I’ve gotta get my fill before it ends.
Fallout: New Vegas - Back when this came out, I had a PS3 (not stable enough to run the game), a MacBook Pro (not quite powerful enough to run the game), and a college student budget (not quite enough to make the game seem like a good value for money proposition, since that would’ve been the same as my food budget for a week). Now that I have a system which is total overkill, I’m finally playing through it. I’m still somewhat early on (just leaving Novac), but I’m enjoying it quite a lot and finally see what all the hype was about with this game in particular.
Sackboy’s Big Adventure - My wife gets easily motion sick from games to the point that she generally can’t play games, so I picked this up because a largely-2.5D platformer seemed like the kind of thing that wouldn’t cause her to vomit. Turns out I guessed right, so we’ve been very slowly working our way through it in co-op. It’s not a particularly deep game and I probably wouldn’t bother with it in single-player, but as a way to share my hobbies with my wife it’s quite enjoyable.
And, yeah, I’ll probably also at least mess around with the Monster Hunter: Rise demo even though I’ve never been able to get into previous games. World had the QoL that probably could’ve sucked me in had I gotten to it at a time that my brain was otherwise ready to sink into it.