What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Arma 3 - Because the community I play in is wrapping up a 2-week long event on their Zeus server, so I’ve gotta get my fill before it ends.

Fallout: New Vegas - Back when this came out, I had a PS3 (not stable enough to run the game), a MacBook Pro (not quite powerful enough to run the game), and a college student budget (not quite enough to make the game seem like a good value for money proposition, since that would’ve been the same as my food budget for a week). Now that I have a system which is total overkill, I’m finally playing through it. I’m still somewhat early on (just leaving Novac), but I’m enjoying it quite a lot and finally see what all the hype was about with this game in particular.

Sackboy’s Big Adventure - My wife gets easily motion sick from games to the point that she generally can’t play games, so I picked this up because a largely-2.5D platformer seemed like the kind of thing that wouldn’t cause her to vomit. Turns out I guessed right, so we’ve been very slowly working our way through it in co-op. It’s not a particularly deep game and I probably wouldn’t bother with it in single-player, but as a way to share my hobbies with my wife it’s quite enjoyable.



And, yeah, I’ll probably also at least mess around with the Monster Hunter: Rise demo even though I’ve never been able to get into previous games. World had the QoL that probably could’ve sucked me in had I gotten to it at a time that my brain was otherwise ready to sink into it.