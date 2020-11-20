What Are You Playing This Weekend?

I feel like it’s been a while since we had one of these posts! Did I just keep missing them? Anyways, my updates since my last WAYPTW post: finished getting platinum trophies for Jedi: Fallen Order and Absolute Drift on PS4, which puts me up to 28 platinums. Woo!



So, wanting to start something new for PS4 from my huge backlog, I stared at my collection for a few minutes. People are always like: “how do you decide what to play?” This is literally how I do it. Stare at my games and listen to my gut and then...just pick one! This time my whims chose Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

I’ll say it took me a little while to fully “get” Dishonored and what you can do with the game, but once I did I really began to enjoy myself. Already wrapped up the campaign and first story DLC and am working on the second, The Brigmore Witches. I almost kind of think the DLC is a bit better than the main game so I’m excited to start Dishonored 2 right after I finish this one. I also have Death of the Outsider ready to go after that too (told you, huge backlog). One upside I love though is playing a series all in a row right after one another rather than forget the story in between releases.

Aside from that I’ve made my way over to Mario Galaxy in 3D All-Stars. I didn’t get all the Shines in Sunshine because screw those Blue Coins, but I got my fill of it. I’m looking forward to playing the rest of Galaxy again. So far it looks great in HD and I love being reminded of how beautiful the soundtrack is. I should probably play some more Hollow Knight too.

Although some of the games I had planned on buying on Black Friday went on sale early, one of which being Ghost of Tsushima ($40 at Best Buy right now! Also snagged Iron Man VR for $20). My order is allegedly going to be delivered tomorrow so it’s likely I’ll give that one a go this weekend as well because I’ve really been wanting to play it and I’m a big SP fan. I held off picking it up because I was still finishing Jedi and The Last of Us Part II before that and I don’t like having too many big games in progress at once.

